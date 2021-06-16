MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority held their presentations of Piccadilly Puppets at Main Street Park today.
LeeAnna Lambert Sweatt was the featured puppeteer. Her show featured a combination of “hand and rod puppets” to showcase “cat and mouse stories from around the world.”
“We’ve got stories from places such as Ancient Greece and Thailand. It’s a great way to show kids how something small like a cat or mouse still have effects today,” Sweatt said in an interview before the show.
Sweatt and Piccadilly Puppets are based out of Atlanta. According to the Piccadilly Puppets website, Sweatt “has worked as a Teaching Artist specializing in acting and storytelling for the Alliance Theatre… she helps teach classroom teachers how to integrate the arts with their curriculum in order to make learning interesting and fun for students.”
The MCCPRA will continue to host events every week throughout the summer. Next week will feature Arthur the Magician at Main Street Park on Tuesday and Gene Cordova Ventriloquist/Comedian on Thursday
