TIFTON, Ga. — A reception for Dr. Tracy Brundage, the incoming president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, will take place on Aug. 4 from 4-6 p.m. in Tift Hall. The reception is open to the campus and the community.
Brundage, now the president at Keystone (Pa.) College, takes office on Aug. 1 as the 11th president in the 114-year history of ABAC. Dr. David Bridges, who began the 17th year of his ABAC tenure on July 1, will retire on July 31.
“I am very excited and look forward to working with the entire ABAC community,” Brundage said. “ABAC has a long and distinguished history of educational service in Georgia, and I am proud to have a chance to be a part of that legacy.
“I am grateful to President Bridges for his outstanding leadership over his many years of tenure. He and the entire ABAC community have so much to be proud of because of all the accomplishments during his time at ABAC.”
Brundage has served as the Keystone College president since 2018. Prior to becoming president, she was Keystone’s provost and vice president for academic affairs for the 2017-2018 academic year.
During her time as provost and vice president of academic affairs, Brundage managed all academic programs including master’s degrees and the Keystone College Virtual campus online program. She forged key partnerships between Keystone and local health care and economic development organizations and began to increase college partnerships with other business sectors as well.
Before she came to Keystone, Brundage served as vice president of workforce development at Pennsylvania College of Technology, a special mission affiliate of Penn State University, for over 10 years.
Brundage received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Gettysburg College before attending Penn State University where she earned a Master of Education degree in training and development and a doctorate in workforce education and development.
A Scranton, Pa., native, Brundage has lived in many of the agricultural communities in her home state, including Lancaster County.
“I appreciate the intimacy of small communities and the abundant opportunities to engage with community partners,” Brundage said. “My desire is to be a supportive catalyst in helping people achieve success.”
A recognized expert in her field, Brundage has testified on workforce development initiatives before many state and national committees including the United States House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce Committee.
Brundage has also served as a faculty member at Penn College and Harrisburg Area Community College teaching a variety of business management, information technology, and human resource courses.
In the private sector, she has owned and operated a Victorian bed and breakfast in Lock Haven, Pa., and worked as an information technology instructor with a private firm in Lancaster, Pa., while also living on a small farm in the county.
Brundage understands institutional threats and the strategies that must be employed to maintain focus on the core values and mission of the institution.
“We must be laser focused on the mission and the need to develop students for careers in which they will experience optimum success,” Brundage said.
Brundage believes ABAC is primed and ready for the future.
“The institution has experienced tremendous growth and innovation, and I believe we are in an excellent position to move forward and build upon the legacy that Dr. Bridges has created,” Brundage said.
Fall semester classes begin at ABAC on Aug. 15.
