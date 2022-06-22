MOULTRIE, Ga. — Today through Friday will offer record or near-record triple digit heat, the National Weather Service warned on Wednesday.
Thursday will generally be the hottest day, the NWS’s Tallahassee office said in an email, and Friday will see the highest heat index values.
A heat advisory was in effect today for some Florida and Georgia counties, including Colquitt County.
Many communities in the coverage area of the NWS Tallahassee office will see three days of temperatures above 100 degrees, starting Wednesday, the email said.
“On Thursday, the forecast high of 104 degrees at Tallahassee is only one degree shy of the all-time record high,” the NWS said. “In most places through Thursday, the air will be dry enough to preclude a boost from heat index. Nonetheless, air temperatures this hot will pose the risk of heat-related illness.”
The weather service typically issues a heat advisory for a heat index of 108 degrees or higher. Less commonly when the air is drier, it also issues a heat advisory for air temperature of 103 degrees or more, regardless of heat index. An excessive heat warning is issued for temperatures of 105 or more, again regardless of heat index.
The NWS also continued to warn of a high fire danger due to the scorching heat and unseasonably dry relative humidity.
“Dead fuels will dry quickly, while live fuels will become stressed and wilty,” the NWS said. “If wildfires develop, the atmosphere will certainly support active fire behavior.”
Avoid heat danger
Heat illnesses are a serious concern when the temperatures are this high. WALB reported Tuesday that four deaths in Albany over the last seven days are tentatively linked to the heat wave.
Emily Watson, marketing director at Colquitt Regional Medical Center, said the hospital has seen one patient with heat illness in the past week.
Some area towns are offering cooling shelters, where people can go to escape the heat. The Moultrie Observer emailed several local agencies to ask if they were opening a shelter; the few who responded are not and do not know of anyone else who is. We’ll post to our website if we learn of any.
Meanwhile, people are welcome to take advantage of air conditioned stores and the library.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers these tips to stay cool:
• Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
• Stay in an air conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to the shopping mall or public library — even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat.
• Electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90s, they will not prevent heat-related illness. Taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off. Use your stove and oven less to maintain a cooler temperature in your home.
• Schedule outdoor activities carefully.
• Pace yourself. Cut down on exercise during the heat.
• Wear sunscreen. Sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated. If you must go outdoors, protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and by putting on sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out. Continue to reapply it according to the package directions.
• Do not leave children or pets in cars. Vehicles can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures, even with a window cracked open.
• Avoid hot and heavy meals.
• Drink plenty of fluids.
• Replace salt and minerals. Heavy sweating removes salt and minerals from the body that need to be replaced. A sports drink can replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat.
• Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets, and leave the water in a shady area.
• Monitor infants and young children, people 65 years of age or older, people who are overweight, those who overexert during work or exercise and those who are physically ill. They are all at higher risk for consequences from the heat.
• See the attached graphic from the CDC to know how to identify and respond to heat illnesses.
