MOULTRIE — The Mobilize Recovery Across Georgia bus tour stopped in Moultrie Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6. The bus is traveling across Georgia, spreading awareness for mental health and addiction recovery. Mayor Bill McIntosh — shown signing the bus during the event — and County Administrator Chas Cannon read a proclamation declaring September as National Recovery Month.
Recovery bus tour visits Moultrie
