MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Moultrie couple received the American Red Cross’s top volunteer award in August, and before the month was out, they were helping people displaced by Hurricane Ida.
Mark and Connie Fleetwood received the Clara Barton Volunteer Leadership Award during a virtual ceremony Aug. 5 in which the American Red Cross of Georgia honored its volunteers.
Named for the founder of the American Red Cross, the award is the organization’s highest honor. It is presented to a volunteer who has served in several leadership positions over the years, lending their personal expertise to help the Red Cross contribute valuable services to the community, according to a press release from the Red Cross’s South Georgia Chapter. The recipient demonstrates leadership in identifying and assessing organizational concerns, implementing effective solutions, and providing constructive guidance to the Red Cross workforce, the press release said.
Hurricane Ida made landfall Aug. 29 in Louisiana. The Fleetwoods were already in place, driving the South Georgia Chapter’s emergency response vehicle (ERV) to the Alabama coast the Friday before landfall. Amid fallen trees, flooding, and wind damage they delivered food, water, tarps, work gloves and clean-up kits to residents in need.
Connie Fleetwood said volunteering allows them to see people at their best when their lives are at their worst, the Red Cross said.
In all, 14 Red Cross volunteers and partners from the South Georgia Chapter were honored during the virtual ceremony. In addition to the Fleetwoods, they were:
• Blood Drive Coordinator of The Year - Jan Kicklighter (South Central)
Presented to a volunteer who fosters innovative relationships between his/her organization(s) and the Red Cross and contributes to priorities around safe blood products and a strengthened blood program.
• Blood Services Volunteer of the Year - Becky Reardin (Dudley)
Presented to a Blood Services volunteer with exemplary leadership skills who has volunteered for at least one year and made an outstanding contribution to Blood Services and the community.
• Blood Sponsor Group of the Year (Education) - Cook County High School (Hope Weaver) (Adel)
Presented to a sponsor group that has run at least three blood drives and collected 50-100 pints per drive.
• Board Leadership Award - June Mercer (Valdosta)
Recognizes a board member who has provided significant and outstanding service on the Red Cross Board of Directors, contributing to the success of the local chapter.
• Disaster Action Team Member of the Year - Paul Williams (Dublin)
Presented to a Disaster Action Team (DAT) member who has gone above and beyond when called to respond in the past year and shown standout performance in willingness to serve clients.
• Disaster Preparedness Award - Janine Cameron (Dublin)
Presented to a two-plus year volunteer who demonstrates exceptional initiative around the Disaster Cycle Services Preparedness mission. Recipient encourages collaborative relationships with other Red Cross and community partners, develops creative solutions to meet preparedness goals, and leads the way for enhanced preparedness in our communities, resulting in a more efficient disaster response.
• Disaster Response Award - David Woodburn (Dublin)
Presented to a two-plus year volunteer who demonstrates exceptional initiative in identifying and/or meeting the Disaster Cycle Service Response mission. Recipient helps maintain Red Cross readiness by skillfully recruiting, motivating, and coordinating a sufficient number of employees, volunteers, and groups reflective of the community as disaster responders, and demonstrates cultural awareness, sensitivity, and creativity in reaching diverse audiences.
• Good Neighbor Award - Dr. Emmett Black (South Central)
Recognizes an organization that has partnered with the Red Cross to raise awareness of the Red Cross mission and expand the scope of communities the Red Cross is able to serve.
• Service to the Armed Forces Award - Andrew Neal (Valdosta)
Presented to a volunteer who demonstrates innovative and extraordinary efforts in meeting the needs of Red Cross Armed Forces customers served at the local, national, or international level. Recipient’s performance and collaboration reflects positively on the Red Cross, heightens the commitment of others to the Service to the Armed Forces program and advances the organization's goals for diversity.
• Exceptional Volunteer Service Award - Mark Harmon (Thomasville)
Demonstrated exceptional performance and extensive personal commitment to specific service or project that has contributed to the improvement or expansion of Red Cross services to the community.
• Volunteer Leadership Award - Willis Roberson (Fitzgerald)
Presented to a volunteer who has sustained outstanding leadership for several years while meeting increasingly challenging responsibilities and advancing the organization's goal of achieving the total diversity of our people, programs, and services.
• Volunteer Services Award - Marlene Thrawley (Valdosta)
Presented to a volunteer with exceptional skills in recruiting, motivating, and/or coordinating employees, volunteers, or groups in sufficient numbers to support Red Cross readiness while helping to ensure that our workforce is growing more reflective of the communities it serves.
The Red Cross said more volunteers are always needed to carry out its mission. Anyone interested in becoming a Red Cross volunteer can visit redcross.org to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.
