ATLANTA – The American Red Cross of Georgia is seeking volunteers and donations to help people impacted by Hurricane Idalia.
The hurricane made landfall as a Category 3 storm in the Big Bend area of Florida Wednesday morning, tracked through northern Florida and southern Georgia, and entered South Carolina Wednesday evening.
Particularly hard-hit in Georgia was the Lowndes County area, where tens of thousands of residents remain without electricity, but parts of Florida were damaged even worse.
“Volunteers are supporting evacuation centers and shelters across several states alongside our partners,” the American Red Cross of Georgia said in an email Thursday afternoon. “There are more than 500 disaster responders that have been mobilized to help, with nearly 100 volunteers from Georgia. There are also 45 specialty response vehicles and truckloads of supplies with nearly 100,000 ready-to-eat meals that have been prepositioned in staging areas.”
Red Cross disaster responders will begin door-to-door detailed residential damage assessments to help determine how many homes have been affected by the storm that took place, the email said.
“The Red Cross will continue to work with clients to help them through their next steps and provide additional recovery resources,” the email said. “All Red Cross disaster assistance is free and made possible through the generosity of the community.”
People in need of emergency assistance are asked to call 1-800 Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or go to RedCross.org.
Anyone wishing to help can volunteer at redcross.org/VolunteerToday.
Anyone wishing to donate can visit redress.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word IDALIA to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.