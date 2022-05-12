CORDELE, Ga. — The assistant manager of Reed Bingham State Park in Adel was recently honored with the Customer Service Award by the Georgia State Park and Historic Sites.
MiKayla Spencer received the award during the statewide Rangers Conference, held at Georgia Veterans State Park in Cordele. It was announced in a state press release Thursday.
Between her selection for the award and its announcement, however, Spencer has been promoted to park manager at General Coffee State Park in Douglas.
The press release said, “Spencer puts forth extra effort, is patient and takes time to assist employees and volunteers. She consistently serves park visitors, from removing skunks in a campsite, to helping get a part for a broken-down truck, to searching for lost hikers. Mikayla understands that small actions can mean a great deal to park visitors.”
This year was the first time since 2019 that an in-person ranger conference was held. After two days of hands-on training and sharing ideas, the conference ended with an awards ceremony celebrating the efforts of those who make more than 60 State Parks and Historic Sites outstanding destinations for Georgia’s citizens and visitors.
Other award winners included:
• Si Longmire Ranger of the Year Award: Lieren Merz from Tallulah Gorge State Park, Tallulah Falls.
• Above and Beyond Award: Katy Gramling from Fort Mountain State Park, Chatsworth.
• Outstanding Administrative Award: Marilyn Yeager and Rhonda Hewlett from Stephen C. Foster State Park, Fargo.
• Outstanding Housekeeping Award: Jack Hill State Park, Reidsville.
• Most Innovative Program on a Historic Site Award: Pickett’s Mill Battlefield Historic Site, Dallas
• Most Innovative Program on a State Park: Mistletoe State Park, Appling.
• Most Outstanding Maintenance Project Award: Hamburg State Park, Mitchell.
• Golf Superintendent of the Year Award: Clay Norman from Richard B. Russell State Park, Elberton.
