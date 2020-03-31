ADEL, Ga. — Reed Bingham State Park, on the Colquitt-Cook county line, reports increased attendance but hasn’t noticed a problem with social distancing.
Between children out of school due to the coronavirus and a long stretch of beautiful weather, conditions were right for a visit to the park, and park manager Wayne Fuller said he saw an increase in both daytime and overnight stays. Most were day use, though, with people boating and checking out the nature trails.
The park posted signs urging people to stay in groups of less than 10 and to practice social distancing. Fuller said he hadn’t seen any problems.
To help, the park had closed many of its group shelters and was in the process of closing playgrounds when he spoke with The Observer on Monday.
Fuller said the Department of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement Division had increased patrols. The officers are both more visible and more available to the staff, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.