ADEL, Ga. — To show their appreciation for the dedication and loyalty of local police, sheriff’s staff, Georgia State Patrol, game wardens and others, the Friends of Reed Bingham State Park held Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Park March 18.
The group shelter hosting the event was decked out in black, blue and white as the Friends group went all out to “Back the Blue.”
Law enforcement personnel from both Cook and Colquitt counties, along with their families, were invited to spend the day participating in activities such as axe throwing, obstacle courses, fishing contests, corn hole contests, tug-of-war and more. Prizes were awarded in many categories.
In addition to the activities to entertain the adults, bounce houses and a face cut-out for photos depicting law enforcement officers and even a police dog were available for the children.
Door prizes in excess of $1,000 were awarded to officers holding the lucky tickets.
Sponsors included GA Boy Baits, Quick Consulting, Professional Locators, TSR Boutique, Lasseter Tractor and Knico Engines. Dough Boys Pizza provided pizza and salads. Each officer attending was given a bag of goodies such as pens, gum, candy, etc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.