TIFTON, Ga. – Building on some of its existing strengths, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will soon offer two new bachelor’s degree programs in Agricultural Technology Management and Criminal Justice. The programs were approved by the University System of Georgia Board of Regents during its meeting on Tuesday.
The Agricultural Technology Management degree will prepare students for technical careers focused on problem solving, systems analysis, and management in the production, processing, or manufacturing of agricultural materials, according to a press release from the college. Students will combine an understanding of the agricultural, biological, and physical sciences with business, managerial, and technical skills.
The Criminal Justice degree will be offered as a part of the USG’s eMajor initiative, and students will have the opportunity to complete the online Criminal Justice B.S. degree while selecting from one of three tracks: General track, Law Enforcement track, or Social Justice track.
When the new degree programs begin, ABAC will have 14 bachelor’s degree programs across its four schools of study.
Other bachelor’s degree programs at ABAC include Agribusiness, Writing and Communication, Agriculture, Rural Community Development, Agricultural Communication, Nursing, Agricultural Education, Biology, Natural Resource Management, Business, History and Government, and Environmental Horticulture.
Classes for the ABAC fall semester begin Aug. 15.
