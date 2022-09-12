CAMILLA, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) in coordination with the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission (SWGRC) is in the process of creating a Regional Transit Development Plan (TDP).
The TDP will help identify transit needs and opportunities and inform future transit system investments across the 14 counties making up the Southwest Georgia Region, which includes Colquitt County. A regional TDP will allow the SWGRC to pool resources and staff, create plans to consider regional needs and travel patterns, focus on local transportation issues and concerns, and identify implementable transit projects, according to a press release from the Regional Commission.
The commission is seeking community input Sept. 26 through Oct. 14 through a virtual meeting room at https://www.dot.ga.gov/information/Pages/GDOTPublicHearingSWGATDP.aspx.
“Join us online any time after 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, to review regional transit vision and goals and provide input on alternatives at your own pace,” the press release said. The Virtual Meeting Room will be open through Oct. 14.
For detailed questions about the Transit Development Plan, contact GDOT at RegionalTDP@dot.ga.gov with Southwest Georgia TDP in the subject line.
