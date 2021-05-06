MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County High School is preparing for summer school.
Summer school is a way for students to recover credits for classes they failed during the regular school year. This year’s summer school will be 8 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, June 1-18.
Students will complete work on the Edgenuity online learning program while certified teachers in each subject will be available to answer questions and remediate, according to a press release from the school system. All academic subjects, including Spanish, are available.
The school system identified three reasons to attend summer school:
• If you fail a course with a 55 or above, the course must be repaired in summer school so that the failing grade becomes a 70. If you do not repair immediately, the failing grade remains on your transcript and you will retake the entire class. This has a negative impact on your GPA.
• If you have a 1/2 credit for any course, you should attend summer school to do a course completion for the other 1/2 credit.
• If you have outstanding failed courses from previous semesters.
There is no charge to attend summer school. You may recover no more than 1 1/2 units in up to three different subjects.
Register at https://forms.gle/tptToPrnPFNf3AqFA.
If you have questions, please email Renee Gay at renee.gay@colguitt.k12.ga.us or visit her office in the guidance department.
