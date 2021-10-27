MOULTRIE, Ga. — At the recent Sunbelt Ag Expo, Reinke Manufacturing continued its “Finding a Cure is Pivotal” campaign to fight breast cancer. 2021 marked the 10th anniversary of the campaign that supports 26.2 with Donna: The Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer.
“I’m very proud that Reinke does this” said Bill Mercer of Coney Irrigation, a Reinke dealer in Cordele, Ga. “This effort brings awareness to a big issue that reaches people beyond just the brand.”
The campaign started a decade ago with the first set of pink wheels mounted on the display pivot at the show. Each year Reinke creates a different shirt and donates them so that every dollar donated goes straight to support the charity. While there was no in-person show in 2020, Reinke still made a direct donation to 26.2 with Donna as a demonstration of their support.
Mike Mills, territory manager for Reinke, says “We strongly believe in connecting with our growers beyond just selling them equipment.”
The efforts this year raised over $4,000 bringing the 10-year total to over $35,000.
In addition to the breast cancer campaign, Reinke exhibited irrigation products and technology to help growers improve yields and profitability.
Growers saw a range of precision irrigation solutions to help them put the right amount of water in right location. One of the highlights was the integration of the products and technologies from Reinke and CropX that company officials said give growers the ability to grow stronger crops with more uniform water application. Growers with pivots using Reinke’s enhanced, web-based application ReinCloud® are now seeing additional benefits by being able to operate their irrigation remotely, the company said. At the same time, they can manage CropX data through the integrated platform.
Reinke is the world’s largest privately held manufacturer of center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems. Family owned since 1954, and headquartered in Deshler, Neb., Reinke develops products designed to increase agriculture production while providing labor savings and environmental efficiencies. Go to Reinke.com to find out more about Reinke’s irrigation solutions and locate a dealer near you.
