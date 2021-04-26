MOULTRIE, Ga. — The American Cancer Society is asking community members to be part of the world's largest peer-to-peer fundraising event to save lives from cancer by participating in the Relay For Life of Colquitt County on Friday April 30, to be held as a drive-thru luminary ceremony in front of the Colquitt County Agricultural Complex.
The Relay For Life movement unites 2.5 million participants globally to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer, according to a press release from local organizers.
The luminary ceremony will begin at 9 p.m.
Presenting sponsors include Colquitt Regional Medical Center and Edwards Cancer Center.
Silver sponsors: Colquitt EMC, Mother Easter Baptist Church and National Beef.
Signature Sponsors: Crystal Pharmacy and Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.
Purple Ribbon Sponsors: Moultrie Federated Guild and Lazarus Department Store.
For more information contact Sonya Aldridge with Colquitt EMC at 229-985-3620 Ext 1225 or Wanda Purvis with Colquitt County Road Department at 229-616-7480. To learn more about Relay For Life, visit RelayForLife.org or www.relayforlife.org/colquittga.
