MOULTRIE, Ga. — Plans are under way for Colquitt County’s 2022 Relay For Life, scheduled for Friday, April 29.
To find out more about the Relay plans, prospective teams are invited to attend a Kick-Off Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Moultrie First United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall.
For more information, contact Wanda Purvis with Colquitt County Road Department at 229-616-7480 or Sonya Aldridge with Colquitt EMC at 229-985-3620 Ext 1225. To learn more about Relay For Life, visit RelayForLife.org or www.relayforlife.org/colquittga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.