MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Relay For Life of Colquitt County hosted a Survivor Breakfast on Saturday, April 23, at First United Methodist Church to celebrate individuals and families that have been touched by cancer.
Guest speaker Beth Lee Garner shared her “warrior story” after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis in 2019.
Pictured from left are Sharon Merritt, Reggie Merritt, Sonya Aldridge, Beth Lee Garner, Lei-Ann Barnes, Donna Duncan and Hannah Bass; front row from left are Wanda Purvis and Virginia Hart; and not pictured is Kristie Parrish.
Relay For Life celebrates, remembers and raises money to help the American Cancer Society save lives from cancer. This year’s Relay — “Carnival For A Cure” — is set for Friday, April 29, from 6 to 10 p.m. in front of the Ag Building, located at 350 N. Veterans Parkway. The opening ceremony begins at 6 p.m. followed by the Survivor Recognition Lap. Lighting of luminaria will begin at appoximately 9 p.m.
