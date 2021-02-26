MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Relay For Life of Colquitt County is getting set to host its annual luminaria event. Called Light the Fight, a drive-through ceremony is set for April 30 approximately 9 p.m. or whenever it begins to get dark.
In years past, participants would gather before the beginning of the event to light their luminaria in honor of or in remembrance for any life that has been touched by cancer.
The event will take place on the track behind the Ag Building and Publix at 350 N. Veterans Parkway. Relay Chair Wanda Purvis and Relay Co-Chair Sonya Aldrige are currently collecting donations in preparation of the event.
“We have a form that is being sent out to our past and possible future sponsors in preparation for the ceremony,” said Purvis in a recent interview.
According to the form, sponsors can purchase one of four options that will be displayed during the luminaria event. A white bag can be purchased at $10, a lantern for $25, a gold bag for $50 and a torch for $100. Other donations are still welcome.
The sponsor can choose to add a name in honor or in memory of persons who have been affected by cancer. After the event is completed, sponsors are able to keep items they donate towards.
The event is aimed to help raise money for the American Cancer Society and Relay For Life of Colquitt County.
“Colquitt Regional Medical Center is one of our biggest supporters so the funds will help us help their patients and their families that are being affected,” said Purvis.
Participants have already donated $578, according to their website. If you would like to donate, visit relayforlife.org for the luminarium form and other donation links.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.