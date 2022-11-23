MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Remnant Group Security Solutions located in Colquitt County. The business is owned by Stephen Scarrow and Jonathan Brown. Remnant Group Security Solutions specializes in private security for residential and commercial spaces as well as training, advising and protecting. For more information you can call 229-529-6971 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can also visit their website at www.remnantgroup.us. Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Stephen Scarrow and Jonathan Brown, family, employees, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Remnant Group Security Solutions joins Moultrie chamber
