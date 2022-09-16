WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Austin Scott (GA-08) has announced the start of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge. This annual, nationwide competition engages students’ creativity and encourages their participation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

“Georgia’s Eighth District has highly talented students who are leading the way in STEM programs,” Scott said. “I encourage everyone to participate in the Congressional App Challenge, and I look forward to reviewing your submissions.”

The Congressional App Challenge allows students to compete with peers throughout their congressional district by creating and exhibiting an original software application, or “app,” for web, PC, tablet, mobile, or other platforms of their choice.

The Congressional App Challenge is open to all middle and high school students in Georgia’s Eighth District. Students or classrooms can form teams, and those entering the competition must submit their app to CongressionalAppChallenge.us by Nov. 1, 2022.

The winner will be chosen by a panel of expert judges, featured on the Congressional App Challenge website, and displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building.

More information can be found here.

