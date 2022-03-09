TIFTON, Ga.— U.S. Rep. Austin Scott has announced that his office is taking submissions for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.
All high school students (9-12th grade) who reside in or attend school in the Eighth Congressional District are encouraged to participate.
The winning entry will be displayed in the United States Capitol for a year alongside artwork from every congressional district across the country. Artwork submitted must be original in concept, design, and execution, no larger than 26” x 26” x 4” and can be in the form of paintings (oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.), drawings (pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, markers), collage (must be 2 dimensional), prints (lithographs, silkscreen, block prints), mixed media, computer-generated art, or photography.
All the entries from across the district will be displayed at the Annette Turner Howell Art Center Annex in Valdosta, Ga. for an exhibit lasting April 4-24. All artwork must be framed and submitted by March 25 at one of the following five drop-off locations:
• Howard High School: 6400 Forsyth Road, Macon, GA. Drop Off for this location ends March 18.
• Congressman Scott’s District Office in Warner Robins: 120 Byrd Way, Warner Robins, GA.
• Thomas County Central High: 4685 US Hwy. 84, Thomasville, GA.
• Congressman Scott’s District Office in Tifton: 127-B Central Ave. N, Tifton, GA.
• Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts: 527 North Patterson St. Valdosta, GA.
To learn more about the Congressional Art Competition, visit here.
