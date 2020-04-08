TIFTON, Ga. – Today, U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., announced changes to the Congressional Art Competition due to the coronavirus outbreak.
This year, Scott is asking students and teachers to submit a high-resolution photo via email of the artwork they would like to be part of the competition. The deadline for art submissions is April 24. All high school students (9-12th grade) who reside in or attend school in the Eighth Congressional District are encouraged to participate.
“I am glad to announce that the 2020 Congressional Art Competition will continue this year, however with modified submission requirements due to COVID-19,” Scott said. “This year, students will submit their artwork via email, with the deadline being extended to April 24, 2020. Additionally, I will continue the popular ‘People’s Choice Award’ on my Facebook page as we always have. I look forward to seeing what our talented Eighth District high school students create and displaying their artwork in the halls of Congress for millions of Americans to enjoy.”
The winning entry from Georgia’s Eighth Congressional District will be displayed in the United States Capitol for a year alongside artwork from every congressional district across the country. Artwork submitted must be original in concept, design and execution, no larger than 26” x 26” x 4” and can be in the form of paintings (oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.), drawings (pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, markers), collage (must be 2 dimensional), prints (lithographs, silkscreen, block prints), mixed media, computer generated art, or photography.
This year, Scott is asking students and teachers to submit a high-resolution photo via email of the artwork they would like to be part of the competition. A student release form will need to be emailed with the photo, which can be found on Rep. Scott’s website. Students and/or teachers can email the high-resolution artwork photo and release form to Alice.Johnson@mail.house.gov by the April 24 deadline to be considered by the judges.
In addition to community professionals judging the top artwork, Scott will continue the “People’s Choice Award.” All submitted entries will be posted on Rep. Scott’s Facebook page, giving constituents the opportunity to choose their favorite. The People’s Choice Award winner’s artwork will be displayed in Scott’s Washington, D.C. office, unless it is the same piece that wins the overall competition, in which case the first-place offerings apply.
For more information or questions, please contact Alice Johnson at Alice.Johnson@mail.house.gov or visit Rep. Scott’s website at https://austinscott.house.gov/services/art-competition.
