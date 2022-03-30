TIFTON, Ga.— U.S. Rep. Austin Scott has announced upcoming mobile offices in counties throughout Georgia’s Eighth District.
During these events, staff from Scott’s District Offices will be able to offer constituents individual assistance with several federal issues including Medicare, Social Security, immigration and passports, the IRS, and veterans' benefits, according to a press release from Scott’s office.
Staffers will be in Colquitt County 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. April 12 at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Public Library, 204 Fifth St. S.E.
Sessions planned in April include:
• April 4: 9-11 a.m. East Wilkinson county Library, 154 E. Main St., Irwinton, Ga., and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Georgia Farm Bureau Auditorium, 1620 Bass Road, Macon.
• April 5: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Twiggs County Public Library, 109 Main St., Jeffersonville, Ga., and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Cochran City Auditorium, 102 N. Second St., Cochran, Ga.
• April 7: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Jones County Government Center, 166 Industrial Blvd., Gray, Ga., and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monroe County Commissioners Chambers, 38 W. Main St., Forsyth, Ga.
• April 11: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Cook County Library, 213 E. Second St., Adel, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wiregrass Technical College, Brooks Building, 4089 Val Tech Road, Valdosta.
• April 12: 10-11:30 a.m. Moultrie Colquitt County Library, 204 Fifth St. S.E., Moultrie, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Brooks County Library, 404 Barwick Road, Quitman.
• April 14: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Atkinson County Board of Commissioners, 86 Main St. S., Pearson, Ga., and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Miller Lakeland Library, 18 Smith Valdosta Road, Lakeland, Ga.
Please call either Scott’s Tifton office at (229) 396-5175 or Warner Robins office at (478) 971-1776 for questions regarding an upcoming mobile office in your area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.