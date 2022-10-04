Austin Scott

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., recently received the Friend of Farm Bureau Award from the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) for having a voting record in the 117th Congress that supports the nation’s farmers.

“90% of America’s food supply comes from 12% of the farms, and we’ve seen these past few years how critical farmers are to our supply chains,” Scott said. “Supporting our farmers is supporting our country’s wellbeing and I am proud to represent Georgia’s farmers in Congress.”

In awarding the Friend of Farm Bureau Award, AFBF considered the votes legislators cast on bills supporting agriculture and rural communities. Scott is a Senior Member of the House Agriculture Committee and is the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities and Risk Management.

