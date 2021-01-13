WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, whose district includes Colquitt County, voted against a pair of resolutions in the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday seeking the ouster of President Donald Trump.
“Make no mistake about it, these calls for President Trump’s removal would not be happening without the leader of the Democratic Party, President-elect Joe Biden’s, support,” Scott, R-Tifton, stated in an email after the votes. “Speaker Pelosi and liberal Democrats seek to further divide our nation rather than work towards unity – unity that many on both sides of the aisle have stated is critical for our country at this time. I voted NO on the 25th Amendment resolution and the article of impeachment against President Trump.”
Early in the day the House passed a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, which establishes a process for declaring the president unfit for office. The onus for such a declaration is on the vice president, and Pence has declined to take such an action.
Later, the House voted to impeach the president, starting a legal process that could remove him from office and bar him from ever holding public office again. The allegations center on two issues: Trump’s alleged “incitement of insurrection” during a speech prior to last week’s assault on the Capitol where senators and representatives were considering whether to accept the Electoral College vote that made Joe Biden the next president, and his conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he urged the state election’s chief to “find” enough votes for him to win Georgia.
The impeachment resolution passed 232-197. Ten Republicans voted to impeach: Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming; John Katko of New York; Adam Kinzinger of Illinois; Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio; Fred Upton and Peter Meijer of Michigan; Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse of Washington state; Tom Rice of South Carolina; and David Valadao of California.
The next step will be a trial before the U.S. Senate.
Outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told the Associated Press there is “no chance” that the Senate will be able to hold a “fair or serious” trial on the impeachment of President Donald Trump before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in next week.
Trump is the first president to be impeached twice. No impeached president has ever been convicted in the Senate, which requires a two-thirds majority of the senators.
