ATLANTA – State Rep. Chas Cannon, R-Moultrie, participated in the Georgia Legislative Leadership Institute (GLLI) in Athens from Aug. 2-6. Cannon was nominated by Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, to participate this program, which is designed to train rising leaders in the Georgia General Assembly.
“I am honored that Speaker Burns nominated me for this year’s Georgia Legislative Leadership Institute during my very first year as a state representative,” Cannon said. “It is important that our citizens in Southwest Georgia have a seat at the table when it comes to leadership and leadership development in the General Assembly. I was blessed to learn from many great leaders during my time in the military, but I also look forward to learning from and working with other great leaders across our state. I’m very grateful for having been selected for this opportunity.”
The University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government (CVIG) hosts the annual Georgia Legislative Leadership Institute to bring together rising state lawmakers, according to a Georgia House of Representatives press release announcing the institute. The program is designed to strengthen the leadership skills of individual legislators while also reinforcing the legislative institution. More than 220 state legislators have participated in the program since its inception.
This year, lawmakers learned leadership lessons from Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, House Speaker Jon Burns and Rob Gordon, director of the CVIG. New legislators also participated in a workshop with the National Institute for Civil Discourse to explore best practices for engaging in meaningful and effective public discourse.
The bipartisan group of lawmakers were given the chance to explore the leadership challenges of representative government with UGA faculty, the press release said. Participants also delved into their own leadership styles, discussed the latest policy topics, addressed leadership challenges in using power and influence, as well as explored ethical dilemmas and decisions.
Cannon, who has served as Colquitt County administrator since 2014, will also be eligible to participate in the new GLLI Alumni Program, which will provide continued education to program graduates and help elevate these lawmakers’ influence under the Gold Dome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.