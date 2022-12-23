MOULTRIE, Ga. – Republican state Rep. Sam Watson, who has served House District 172 for the last 10 years, announced his bid Friday for State Senate District 11 following the resignation of current Sen. Dean Burke, who is taking an executive-level job with the Department of Community Health.
“I have been honored to serve as state representative for Georgia’s State House District 172," Watson said. "During my tenure in the House of Representatives we have accomplished many great things for the people of Georgia and for rural Georgia in particular. Senator Dean Burke and previous Senator John Bullock are close friends and colleagues of mine and have done an incredible job of representing the 11th District for many years. I am looking forward to continuing their work in the Georgia State Senate.”
Born and raised in southwest Georgia, Watson is a lifelong conservative who is raising his family on the same farm that his grandfather started, according to a press release from Watson's office. He is an advocate for agriculture, Georgia's largest industry.
“We have made great strides for Georgia including tax credits benefitting rural hospitals, working to maintain ad valorem tax exemptions for family farms and land owners, delivering election reform and, probably closest to my heart, the unprecedented state funded relief we were able to provide to our farmers and devastated communities after Hurricane Michael," Watson said. "I have worked hand-in-hand with the Georgia Senate and am prepared to hit the ground running in February. Southwest Georgia deserves to retain this respected seat at the table in Atlanta and I know I can be effective in this role.”
Since 2007, Watson has served as managing partner of Chill C Farms in Moultrie. He is a 2012 graduate of Leadership Georgia, a 2011 graduate of Leadership Colquitt, and a 2009 graduate of the Georgia Agri-Leaders Forum. He serves on the Colquitt County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, is a member of the Colquitt County Cattlemen’s Association and the Colquitt County Young Farmers. He is also vice president of Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, member & past president of the UGA Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity Alumni Board, and a member of the Georgia Agribusiness Council. He has received numerous honors and awards including Georgia Trend’s “Movers and Shakers in Agribusiness” in 2010 and Georgia Chamber of Commerce freshman legislator of the year award in 2014.
Sam and his wife Emily have four girls -- teenagers Lily and Lucy as well as 3-year-old twins Riley Moore and Maddie Ruth. The Watsons are members of Moultrie First Baptist Church where they are active in the children’s ministry and Sam Watson serves as a Deacon. The Watson family lives in southern Colquitt County on the family farm between Moultrie and Coolidge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.