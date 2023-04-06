TIFTON, Ga. — U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, has announced mobile office hours throughout Georgia’s Eighth District.
During these events, staff from Scott's district offices will offer constituents individual assistance with several federal issues, including Medicare, Social Security, immigration and passports, the IRS, and veterans' benefits. Those who have questions on these and other federal issues are encouraged to come by anytime during these hours and meet privately with staff.
The staff will be in Colquitt County 10-11:30 a.m. April 25 at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library, 204 Fifth St. S.E. in Moultrie.
For more information about the mobile offices, please call Scott’s Tifton office at (229) 396-5175.
