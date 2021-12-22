MOULTRIE, Ga. — For Dr. Leo Larios, practicing medicine wasn’t a decision he remembers making during any point of his life – it is a career that he always felt led to carry out.
“It may sound cliché, but I believe it was a calling for me,” said Larios. “I know I have always wanted to become a physician and help others, but I can’t recall a specific moment that prompted me to pursue a career in this field. I can only remember always wanting to practice medicine.”
It was this calling that guided his journey to becoming a physician.
Larios attended the University of Texas at Austin where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology. He then went on to Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine where he received his medical degree.
As soon as it became time to decide on a residency program, Larios had one long-term goal in mind: to practice family medicine in a rural community. When Georgia South Family Medicine Program crossed his radar, he knew it would be a great place to carry out his residency.
“As I was narrowing my search, I only applied to unopposed programs that were located in a rural area,” said Larios. “I know several residents that spoke highly of this program, and when I rotated here I was convinced this was an excellent place to train.”
Georgia South was also an attractive option because it would allow him to practice family medicine, which is the specialty he most enjoys.
“Family medicine allows for a wide variety of procedures, practice settings, and the ability to impact patients’ health the most, since we are usually the trusted first point of contact,” said Larios.
Larios said he has had nothing but exceptional experiences at Georgia South since he started his first year of residency in July 2021.
“My time here has been really great so far,” said Larios. “The camaraderie and ‘family feel’ are really palpable in the clinic and with the other residents. Everyone here is rooting for your success. I believe I am receiving excellent training and the opportunity to tailor my training to my own interests.”
Not only has his medical experience been great, but he also spoke highly of Moultrie and Colquitt County.
“I remember several residents telling me how much they liked training here,” said Larios. “Then, I had the opportunity to complete an audition rotation here in Moultrie and I absolutely loved it.”
One of his favorite memories thus far has been his orientation, training, and treating his first patient.
When not practicing medicine, you may find Larios spending time with his family, cooking, or playing soccer.
