A native of Southwest Florida, Dr. Monica Drummond attended the University of South Florida where she received a Bachelor of Arts and Sciences degree in psychology. She then went on to attend Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, where she received her Master of Health Science degree in biomedical science, along with a certificate in health promotion.
From there, she earned her medical degree at Campbell University Jerry M. Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine.
It is no coincidence that of the 745 family medicine programs offered in the United States Drummond landed at Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program. She had a specific vision in mind for the type of residency program she wanted to attend, and Georgia South checked all the boxes.
“I was in search of a residency program that emphasized rural medicine and provided health care for migrant farm workers,” said Drummond. “Georgia South is one of those programs. Our virtual residency meet and greets along with the interview process really confirmed Georgia South being a place I would like to continue my medical educational journey.”
With Colquitt County being the leading county for agriculture in the state of Georgia, it is no surprise that she felt right at home once she began interviewing and learned more about the family medicine program at Georgia South.
“When going through interviews, everyone spoke about the genuine support and care from faculty, administration, and other residents,” said Drummond. “They talked about the small town charm, friendliness of the community, and how the people here in town are really invested in their community. Then, I found out that I would have the opportunity to serve at the rural clinic and work directly with the migrant farm worker population. That really sealed the deal for me.”
Coupled with being able to help a rural population, Drummond also looks forward to the wide-ranging patient base she will get to treat in Moultrie as a family medicine resident.
“Family medicine is a specialty where a physician is able to care for families spanning multiple generations,” said Drummond. “I love that idea. I am especially passionate about pediatrics and geriatrics, and by practicing family medicine, I get to work with both.”
When asked how she feels about her experience thus far, Drummond spoke with confidence that Georgia South was the right choice and that she feels the program is going to set her up for success in the future.
When not practicing medicine, Drummond likes crafting, remodeling projects, yard work, gardening, and spending time with her husband and son.
