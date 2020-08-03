JACKSONVILLE, FL [mdash]Lula Mae Weeks Tillman, 87, of Jacksonville Fl., died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Leila Untied Methodist Church with Bro. Roger Worton officiating. Mrs. Tillman was born on June 29,…