MOULTRIE, Ga. — Dr. Hyder Naqvi has always been passionate about healthcare and medicine. He has known since elementary school that he was destined to become a physician.
Originally from McDonough, Georgia, Naqvi attended Georgia State University where he received his undergraduate degree in biology. He then went on to attend the Georgia campus of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Suwanee.
As his time at PCOM drew to an end, Naqvi had to determine the crucial next step in becoming a physician – where he would attend his residency.
While researching different programs, he consistently heard great things about Georgia South from other students who previously rotated there.
“Many PCOM students who completed clinical rotations in Moultrie told me they had excellent experiences working with Georgia South and that the faculty and residents are wonderful,” said Naqvi.
During the residency application process, it was important to Naqvi to find a hospital where he felt welcome and could see himself growing, and that is exactly what he found at Colquitt Regional.
“I was interested in a hospital with a friendly atmosphere and where I could feel like family,” said Naqvi. “Colquitt Regional has provided just that.”
After graduating with his medical degree, Naqvi started his first year of residency in June of 2020. Despite starting in the middle of a global pandemic, Naqvi only has great things to say about his time at Georgia South thus far.
“My experience has been excellent,” said Naqvi. “I really enjoy working with the faculty and other residents in the program, who have helped ease the learning curve coming from medical school into the clinical setting. They do a great job of planning things out so we don’t get overwhelmed.”
Naqvi also spoke of how he knows that Georgia South was the right choice for him because of the investment that the program has made in his future success.
“Georgia South is preparing me well for my future career,” said Naqvi. “They are great at facilitating learning opportunities for any sort of questions I have, especially when discussing patient cases with them. In addition, the accessibility to the faculty and staff when needing to ask them for any kind of help has been excellent.”
When asked what his favorite memory has been during his first year, Naqvi recalled a time that has been a favorite among many residents.
“The team building activity at the YMCA ropes course during orientation week has been my favorite memory to date,” said Naqvi. “It gave me the opportunity to connect with the staff and residents outside the workplace and get to know them better, on a more personal level.”
Outside of practicing medicine, Naqvi enjoys working out at the gym, watching old action movies, and finding restaurants with excellent cuisine.
