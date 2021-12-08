MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Board of Commissioners will consult with the Georgia Department of Transportation following a request for a four-way stop at an intersection just outside the city limits of Moultrie.
William Moore approached the commission Tuesday night concerning the intersection of 10th Street Southeast and Overlook Drive. He said woods on three of the four corners of the intersection interfere with drivers’ ability to see oncoming traffic.
Currently drivers on Overlook Drive have to stop but drivers on 10th Street don’t. The intersection has double stop signs as well as rumble strips on Overlook Drive.
“As you approach that intersection there you cannot see a car approach from either side of Overlook Drive,” Moore said, describing traffic flowing north on 10th Street. Traffic flowing south on 10th can’t see traffic coming from one side of Overlook either, he said, and drivers on Overlook can’t see either way on 10th.
He said he believed a four-way stop would address the safety concern.
Moore had sent the county a letter stating his concerns in October, and commissioners discussed them during a work session before Tuesday’s meeting. During those discussions, they recalled a fatal accident at the intersection some years ago but they weren’t aware of wrecks there more recently. They said they thought the woods had been cut back since that wreck.
Commissioner Mike Boyd, who represents the district where the intersection is, asked County Administrator Chas Cannon to see if the state DOT will do a traffic study to determine if the county can make the intersection a four-way stop.
In other action Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners:
• Approved reappointments of Commissioner Paul Nagy, Barbara Grogan and Johnsie Handfield to the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission; of Commissioner Chris Hunnicutt and Bob Swadel to the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority; and of Jim Matney and Maureen Yearta to the board of directors of the Humane Society of Moultrie and Colquitt County.
• Approved changes to county employees’ 401(a) defined contribution plan.
• Approved a bid from Green Maintenance & Cleaning Inc. for $300,150 for both right-of-way mowing and litter pick-up. The only other bidder was Killgore Land Management, which bid only on mowing but was still more expensive than Green Maintenance.
• Approved payment of a $25,000 invoice from external auditing firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram. This is a partial payment for an audit that began at the end of the previous fiscal year June 30.
• Approved payment of $5,942.51 membership dues for the Association County Commissioners of Georgia.
• Approved an acquisition policy and a language access plan in connection with a paving project on Coy Cox Road. Both are required by the Community Development Block Grant the county received to pay for the project.
• Approved a budget amendment to pay the Humane Society $44,500, an unbudgeted expense approved by commissioners on Oct. 5; and a second budget amendment to provide funding for a final scheduled debt payment that commissioners approved two weeks ago.
• Approved a license to sell beer and wine for off-premises consumption at Fastrac at Highway 37 East at the roundabout. The owner is Sejalben S. Patel. Construction of the new store is 90% complete, according to a county document.
• Declared a John Deere loader surplus and took advantage of a trade-in option for $57,500. A replacement loader is already in use the Colquitt County landfill.
• Approved purchase of 250 sign posts and anchors at a cost of $16,072.97 from Custom Products Corporation. It was the least of three bids.
• Approved the subdivision of lots in the Pine Ridge Subdivision on Old Highway 33. Owners Ashley and Charles Whiddon own two adjacent lots, compliance officer Justin Cox told commissioners. The proposal was to divide one of the lots, add the southern part to the full lot the Whiddons own to the south, and sell the northern portion to the neighbor to the north.
