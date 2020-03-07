MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie resident Valerie Alderman said the City of Moultrie is just creating a problem for the elderly citizens in the area by renovating the Northwest basketball courts.
She said it frankly: “That park is not it.”
Alderman came to the March 3 City Council meeting to voice her opinion during its “Citizens to be heard” section. In her eyes, the renovated park could be a potential attraction for gang violence in Northwest Moultrie.
She gave her opinion on the matter after the meeting saying the park will become a new hangout for the teens.
“There’re not a bunch of teen-agers that live in that area, it’s just senior citizens,” she said. “It might not be like that, but I see it being a new place to hang out.”
So, between the well-lit area, the potential parking lot and teenagers’ cars that’ll be there — and the potential for loud, vulgar music — Alderman said she believes there’ll be nowhere for the teens to go if something pops off; at least, nowhere viable.
“If something happens in that area, where are they going to run?” she asked. “To the elderly’s houses. Bullets have no names.”
At night, they don’t have anywhere else to go, she said.
Alderman has a point. According to the budget breakdown and City Engineering Director Greg Monfort, there aren’t any plans to build any type of facility over there, not even a restroom.
Restrooms were a big topic of conversation when the Northwest park was brought up at city council. When asked if the city would take it into consideration, Monfort said, “I have no idea.”
Even Jerome Hawkins, a 64-year-old Northwest resident who’s in favor of the park, thought the park should at least have a bathroom. “Everything is done right,” he said.
“If you’re going to have more than 12 people that are going to the park out there, you need a facility to provide those people because we have to relieve ourselves,” Hawkins said.
Everything else is done right, he said. The reason why is because there was already a park there.
“People came and all the years I’ve been here, they’ve had fun there,” he said. “That park is doing a good thing to heal Northwest Moultrie.”
In the estimated budget, the city plans to bring in a 12,250-square-foot basketball court with new backboards and goals, fencing the area in. It’ll also revive the current green space with a couple of park benches and picnic tables, an oak tree, water fountain and trash cans, fencing in the area as well.
The city is also planning to build a parking lot adjacent to the area if it’s able to acquire a land donation for it.
Hawkins said this is growth, something Moultrie needs to continue to do. He’s lived his life; now, he wants the younger generation to live theirs.
“I got grandchildren that I would love to see play out there,” he said. “Let these young kids and young folks come up and enjoy themselves in life. And let Moultrie grow, grow, grow.”
Hawkins didn’t go to Tuesday’s city council meeting to say his piece on the matter. When asked about the park becoming a hangout and an attraction for gang violence, he said you can’t predict that.
“At the end of the day, violence happens all over the world. It comes with our nature as we live here,” he said. “In any state — Georgia, Mississippi, California, anywhere — you’re going to have that. If it happens then it happens. Any neighborhood can be good if they’re caring right and I think this is a nice neighborhood to do it right.”
A unified front is key, he said.
Moultrie citizen Kenny Wallace took a more balanced stand, however. He finds himself wanting to see upgrades to Northwest Park, but in a limited capacity, specifically, resurfacing the court and put another fence around it.
“That’s all well and good,” Wallace said. “That would’ve kept the same kids that go down there and play.”
Wallace said he wanted to fight for the younger kids to have an area rather than the older kids at the R.D. Smith Center possibly getting them an indoor soccer field and a smaller basketball court for them to shoot on
“A kid in high school, they don’t go outside anyway; they go in the gymnasium,” he said. “They can find them somewhere to play but the smaller kids don’t have [much].”
But he doesn’t see why the city has a $155,143.47 estimate for it when more could be done with the money.
At the council meeting, City Manager Pete Dillard said the original plan for the park was to resurface the court, sandblast it and repaint it using money from Southwest and R.D. Smith Youth Centers’ insurance fund.
Then a philosophy developed: If you make something nice then it’ll affect the things around it. It was about giving care to that area.
Both Wallace and Alderman believe it takes away care from other areas of Northwest Moultrie. It takes away from the current hangout spot: the complex that includes A.F. Shaw Gym, the Ryce Center and the R.D. Smith Youth Center.
“I can’t figure why they’re going to do that over there just to make it seem like they’re doing something new when they could’ve just done that with the park they got,” Wallace said.
Alderman and Wallace said they would like to see the Ryce Center get upgraded with park benches, an amphitheater for events and for it to become gated — a protection measure.
These areas are also historic, she said, in that they carry on the heritage of William Bryant High School — formerly Moultrie High School for Negro Youth.
“We don’t have anything else. If we lose that, we’ve lost [history],” she said. “We won’t have anything else down there. Everything else has been torn down.”
