MOULTRIE – Three residents spoke at Monday's meeting of the Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society to raise concerns about an aggressive pack of dogs that have terrorized their neighborhood.
Gale Lott of Moultrie was the first resident to inform the board about three dogs located on Tallokas Trail that she said frequently attack the residents in the area.
“We have a situation of a family that has got animals they do not keep under their control. These animals have viciously attacked, across the street, the ducks that were in a pond,” Lott said.
Lott said she’s spoken with the owners multiple times raising awareness about the dogs' behaviors, but she said the situation has worsened.
The dogs allegedly attacked an elderly woman as she was taking a stroll through the neighborhood. Lott said they were prevented from attacking the woman a second time due to a local Post Office mailwoman spraying dog repellent at them.
“Our neighborhood has totally been turned upside down due to these dogs doing this,” Lott said. “These dogs have more rights than we do. That is not right. Let’s let these dogs pay our taxes and see how far we get. The owner is doing nothing about them.”
A couple from the neighborhood also approached the board; their names weren't immediately available. The wife told the board that the Labrador retriever dogs entered the neighborhood last October as puppies who escaped from the owners' poorly built fence. The white male dog is the main aggressor out of the three animals.
“When the dog gets off the property, he is highly aggressive,” she said. “Anybody who walks down Tallokas Road in front of that house is at risk.”
The husband said the dog is mainly aggressive towards women.
“I don’t care if they’re vaccinated or not. The fact is if they get out [of the fence] they are aggressive. They did attack one of our neighbor's ducks and that’s when Gale got the sheriff to come out there. We walked by and there were feathers all out of the yard.”
Board Chair Rich Gallagher thanked the residents for their comments and assured them that he and Executive Director Courtney Azar will meet to see what steps they can take to address the concerns.
“The thing is with this before we can actually seize a dog or anything in that aspect, they have five chances,” Azar explained. “The law states I have to have proof that they [the dogs] are off their property and showing aggression before I can even step in to do anything.”
He said the owners have inquired about surrendering the animals to the shelter, but declined after he informed them there would be a $75 surrender fee and that the dogs would be euthanized due to aggression.
“I have two animal control officers. I can’t patrol Tallokas Trail 24/7. … I have to have proof. There’s no communication with me as far as coming and showing me the videos. If they step on your property tomorrow and you have video of it, sure bring it to me and I can start the record,” Azar explained. “I hear what y’all are saying but the thing is also that the owner of the ducks didn’t even call.”
Lott questioned how are they supposed to get proof when they are nervous and actively attacked.
Gallagher commented that they understood the residents' concerns and asked them to continue gathering proof and reporting it to Azar as they determine the next steps.
Other actions
The shelter’s July report showed that 119 animals including 100 dogs and 19 cats entered the shelter. About 77 of those animals were received from the county area and 28 from the City of Moultrie.
A new factor to the report is the number of calls for animal control services. MCCHS received 20 calls from the county area and 14 from the city. The shelter’s phone system has been updated to improve the phone call quality and to provide two additional line extensions.
There was a slight rise in the number of euthanasias with a total of 51 in the month of July. Azar said six of the animals died within the shelter due to injuries sustained prior to entering the shelter.
Finances
Gallagher requested the board establish a committee to discuss the financial state of the shelter. Currently, the panel will consist of Gallagher, Azar, Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard and Colquitt County Administrator Chas Cannon.
The chairman also said a finance chairman will be appointed at the next meeting.
Announcements
Since January 1, the shelter reported a total of 475 animals have been spayed and neutered through the TNR program and the Anne’s Fund program. The spay and neuter services are provided through Anne’s Funds and can decrease the cost of the surgery to as low as $35 for Colquitt County residents.
More information is listed on the shelter’s Facebook page.
The MCCHS operating hours have changed to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will be closed to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays to reduce expenses and to allow the staff time to clean, complete veterinary visits, and work on the spay and neuter programs.
The board’s next meeting will be held at noon on Sept. 18 in the City of Moultrie Welcome Center. Community members can contact MCCHS by phone at 229-985-5463 and by email at societymoultriehumane@gmail.com.
