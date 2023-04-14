MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt County residents assisted law enforcement this week in a foot case near a local retail store, according to an incident report. A sheriff's office official later said officers always appreciate residents' help, but in that particular incident the deputies temporarily quit the chase out of concerns for the civilians' safety.
Deputies with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, to the 2000 block of West Boulevard in reference to a suspicious person. The 35-year-old male suspect began to flee and told deputies not to come near him when they attempted to make contact.
Deputy Anthony Tripp’s report said the suspect continued to move away despite his attempts to have him come closer. When Deputy Michael Wingate arrived to assist Tripp, the suspect began fleeing toward Fifth Avenue Southwest.
“I pursued [the suspect] on foot until civilian vehicles began swerving into the other lane in an attempt to box [the suspect] in and assist with his capture. I advised Deputy Wingate to discontinue the pursuit because of the hazard to other motorists on the roadway,” Tripp wrote in the report.
As the deputies discontinued the chase, Tripp saw a truck driver exit their vehicle and start chasing after the suspect. Tripp and Wingate reengaged the pursuit for the protection of the pursuing citizen, the report said.
“A citizen drove up next to me and informed me he would give me a ride. We proceeded toward [the suspect], and when I got close enough, I exited the vehicle in an attempt to apprehend [the suspect],” Tripp explained.
The Thomasville man attempted to run again. Tripp had a failed attempt to deploy his Taser when the suspect slowed down in the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue Southwest. He reloaded and deployed another cartridge later successfully making contact with the suspect.
“I immediately attempted to place [the suspect] in handcuffs, but he placed his arms beneath him and refused to submit to arrest. Not having the ability to search … and not knowing if he had any weapons on his person, I made the decision to drive stun [the suspect] in an attempt to get his hand from under his body,” the report said.
The chase ended at about 7:50 p.m., and the suspect was taken into custody with no further incidents. He was charged with obstruction of law enforcement.
Sheriff's Lt. Josh Perry told The Observer Friday afternoon that they are grateful for all the local residents’ assistance.
"Each situation varies on a case-by-case basis, but we always want to ensure the safety of our residents first," he said.
Perry recalled times when the deputies are called to assist with vehicle complications and sometimes residents pull over and help with those instances. Deputies always welcome the assistance, he said, but with cases similar the foot chase he wants residents to keep safety in mind when choosing whether to get involved.
