MOULTRIE, Ga. – The owners of The Latin House face more than 60 charges after they were accused of buying game animals.
Javier Alonso Sr, 53, has 34 charges, while Javier Alonso Jr., 23, faces 33 charges. They were arrested on Tuesday, May 31.
“The two subjects were found during a six-month investigation buying deer and reselling it through their business,” Lt. Brian Adams, the investigative unit supervisor of the Department of Natural Resources, said in an interview on Tuesday.
Adams said that there was a group of hunters illegally hunting deer and selling it commercially.
“All wildlife in Georgia belongs to the State of Georgia and our laws are set up so that everybody gets their fair limit. But when you have a group go out there that starts hunting and taking commercially, our resources can’t handle that,” Adams said.
The father and son were released on bond and await trial.
Adams said he could not disclose any more information until after the trial.
