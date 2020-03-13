MOULTRIE, Ga. — COVID-19 is confirmed to have infected 42 Georgia residents as of midnight Friday morning. One person has died.
Moultrie’s retirement and nursing homes aren’t taking any chances with the new coronavirus.
Screenings, canceled events and public outings are the trend as Moultrie’s assisted living facilities protect their residents. Magnolia Manor, for instance, is “greatly limiting” its interaction with visitors.
“While we encourage families not to visit as a precaution and out of respect for the fragile population we serve, we have not banned all visits,” the Americus-based assisted living chain said in a press release Friday.
Magnolia Manor’s Moultrie location will have only a single point of entry for all staff and visitors. Social visits, tours and volunteer service groups will be “greatly limited” as a restricted visitation policy ensues.
“Restricted visitation means shortened visits by immediate family members (children, spouses or those who are primarily responsible for the resident),” the press release read.
Anyone outside of immediate family is restricted from visiting, however.
All who enter the facility will undertake a screening process asking about respiratory symptoms and travel with the past two weeks. This screening applies to all non-residents and visiting hours are reduced to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Visitors must wash their hands at entry, as well as frequently throughout the day. Resident activities in public places will either be canceled or “greatly limited,” the press release said.
Anyone displaying respiratory symptoms — residents included — are not permitted in the facility’s group activities. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 or flu are not permitted into the facility either.
“It is possible that we may have to restrict all visitation as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve,” the press release said.
All employees will receive mandatory education sessions and personal protection equipment.
Other assisted living facilities in Moultrie — including Golden Apple, Legacy Village at Park Regency, PruittHealth and Cobblestone Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center — said they are following CDC guidelines for prevention and American Healthcare Association guidelines for screenings.
With no vaccine for COVID-19 yet and with it being thought to be spread mainly through person-to-person contact, the CDC gave these guidelines:
- Clean your hands often with soap and water, but if they’re unavailable use a sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Avoid close contact, especially with those who are sick.
- Stay home if sick, unless it’s to get medical care.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow. Immediately throw the tissues away and wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.
- Wear a facemask if you’re sick. If you’re not sick, you don’t need a facemask unless you’re caring for someone who is.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched and dirty surfaces.
The AHCA screening checklist is a recommendation for visitors rather than the residents. It asks these questions:
- Has this individual washed their hands or used alcohol-based hand rub (ABHR) on entry?
- Ask the individual if they have any of the following respiratory symptoms: Fever, sore throat, cough and/or new shortness of breath.
- Ask the individual if they’ve traveled internationally in the past 14 days or worked in another healthcare setting with confirmed COVID-19 cases.
- Ask the visitor the purpose for their visit/entry.
- Remind the individual to wash their hands or use ABHR, and don’t make physical contact with any individuals during their time in the building.
The aforementioned assisted living facilities said they will also take a restricted approach to visitation and canceling public events.
Though alert is on high, immediate worry about COVID-19 entering the facilities seem to be low for the residents. Legacy Village administrative assistant Alicia Bertran said a lot of residents think the situation is being blown out of proportion.
“A lot of residents are ready for this to be over, but they’re fine,” she said.
The staff has its own worries but keeping a cool head is important in times like this, Bertran said.
“We’ve gotten cases of the flu here, but it’s been okay,” she said. “We are spraying Lysol every day, hand sanitizer, making sure everybody is washing their hands.”
Colquitt Garden Manor said it had no comment at this time.
