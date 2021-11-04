MOULTRIE, Ga. — The City of Moultrie celebrated the completion of the covered breezeway project with a ribbon cutting Nov. 2.
The breezeway is located between First Avenue, across from the Colquitt County Courthouse, and the Second Avenue parking lot that was renovated last year.
“Many great enhancements have happened to this space over the last few months thanks to two grants — the Main Street Resiliency Grant and the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns Grant,” according to a post on the Downtown Moultrie Facebook page. “City of Moultrie employees, independent contractors, and Lowe’s employees have all put time and effort into reimagining this space as an outdoor dining area that’s welcoming to all.”
Improvements include new tables, benches, lighting, fans, murals, columns, trash cans, plants, brick repair, security camera, and a new roof. The new beams are encased in heart pine that came out of the former Sportsman restaurant nearby, the Facebook post said.
