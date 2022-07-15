ALBANY, Ga. — Before starting the 2022-2023 school year, all students 16 years of age and older who are entering the 11th grade or transferring into 11th grade will need proof of a meningococcal booster shot (MCV4) unless their first dose was received on or after their 16th birthday.
The MCV4 vaccine is available at all 14 county health departments in the Southwest Health District, according to a press release from the district office. Call the Colquitt County Health Department at (229) 589-8464 to schedule an appointment.
Meningococcal disease is a serious bacterial illness that affects the brain and the spinal cord, the public health district said.
“Meningitis can cause shock, coma, and death within hours of the first symptoms,” the release said. “To help protect your children and others from meningitis, Georgia law requires students to be vaccinated against this disease, unless the child has an exemption. Georgia's immunization requirements for students entering or transferring into the eleventh grade were revised, effective July 1, 2021, to align with the current recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP).”
For more information regarding immunizations, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/immunization-section.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.