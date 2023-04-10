Fast lane to jobs logo
Georgia Highway Contractors Association

TIFTON, Ga. — The Georgia Highway Contractors Association (GHCA) is sponsoring a job fair in southwest Georgia for those interested in a road construction career. The fair will take place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center, 15 RDC Road off I-75.

Seven highway contractors and suppliers to the industry will be at the job fair, according to a press release from the GHCA. The participating companies are currently hiring men and women for a range of construction and construction-related job types at all experience levels. The industry offers full-time employment, excellent pay and benefits, and the opportunity to advance. A heavy equipment simulator will be onsite for those wanting to experience what it is like to operate a piece of heavy equipment.

Across the state, road contractors currently have hundreds of jobs to fill, the association said. See GeorgiaRoadJobs.com, a comprehensive website developed to educate prospective workers about the many benefits of a career in road construction. Website is in English and Spanish. Those interested in attending the job fair can register on the website.

