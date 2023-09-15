MOULTRIE – A Colquitt County resident was shot at Monday morning, but not injured, as he pursued two men he said robbed him.
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office said the victim had offered a game system for sale on Facebook Marketplace. A 19-year-old Lowndes County man set up a meeting, allegedly to buy it. He was accompanied by a 23-year-old male driver.
“The primary offender is the one who was messaged with the victim and set up the meeting,” said Will Pierce, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigator on the case. “He was also the one who was handling the gun.”
After the victim arrived in Berlin at the prearranged location and made contact with the offenders things went bad quickly, Pierce said.
“The offenders asked if they could hook the game system up to a laptop to make sure it worked,” said Pierce. “They didn’t make any attempt to get out of the car, so the victim put the system on the ground by the passenger car door.”
The primary offender — who was sitting in the passenger seat — then grabbed the boxed up game system while pointing a gun at the victim.
The driver took off.
“The victim followed the car,” said Pierce. “They immediately called 911 and gave details about the car and the offenders.”
The car was fleeing toward Valdosta with the victim trailing behind. Things went from bad to worse.
“The primary offender hung out the passenger window and started shooting at the victim,” said Pierce. “The victim is okay. One of the bullets ricocheted off their car’s hood, but that’s it.”
In fact, the shots were so scattered that one of the bullets hit the offender’s vehicle.
After the shots began the victim backed off, but stayed within sight of the fleeing vehicle so they could continue to update authorities.
“We had Georgia State Patrol waiting for them in Morven,” said Piece. “They were able to recover the gaming station and arrest both the offenders.”
The 19-year-old has four charges against him in Colquitt County’s jurisdiction: one count each of armed robbery, criminal attempt to commit a felony and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, as well as two counts of aggravated assault.
The driver was charged with being a party to the crime of armed robbery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.