MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently announced Robert Hutson Automotive as the February 2023 Business of the Month.
Located at 2316 First Ave. S.E. in Moultrie, Robert Hutson Automotive is and has been Moultrie's franchised automobile dealer for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles since 1978 and for Ford Lincoln vehicles since 1991. They have been a leader in Paint & Body & Collision Repair in Moultrie since 1993. They have been a distributor for CM Truck Beds, specializing in the sales and installation of flat beds and service bodies since 2011.
The company expanded again in 2017 with the introduction of Robert Hutson Imports, a pre-owned automobile sales facility that specializes in import brand automobiles.
They offer new and pre-owned automobile sales, service, parts, paint-and-body and collision repair, 24/7 towing, and a complete line of automotive accessories.
Their business hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
For more information, call (229) 985-6603 or visit their website, roberthutson.com.
Owners Robert Hutson III and Peggy Hutson are pictured along with some members of the Hutson Team of approximately 75 employees, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and community partners. Founder Robert Hutson Jr. was not available when picture was taken.
