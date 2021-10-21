MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently acquired a Stryker Mako Robotic-Arm that the hospital said will be instrumental in providing a new level of care for total knee replacement patients.
Robotic-arm assisted surgery is the latest orthopedic technology that offers the potential for a higher level of patient-specific implant alignment and positioning, the hospital said in a press release. This new approach allows surgeons to create an individualized 3D plan and perform joint replacement surgery using a surgeon-controlled robotic arm that helps execute the procedure with a high degree of accuracy.
“As an organization, we are always looking for the latest technology and techniques to implement,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “We are proud to be the first and only hospital in our region to offer this innovative technology. This is just another way that we continue to deliver on our commitment to providing exceptional, elevated care to our patients and community.”
Total knee replacements in the United States are expected to increase 189 percent by 2030 and studies have shown that 20 percent of patients are dissatisfied after conventional knee replacement procedures, the hospital said.
“Dr. Franklin Davis has already proven to be a huge asset to our medical staff and we look forward to him improving the quality of life of our patients who have orthopedic needs.” said Hospital Authority Chairman Richard E. Turner. “We applaud his efforts in bringing this new technology to our patients and hospital.”
Mako SmartRobotics consists of three unique components – 3D CT-based planning, AccuStop haptic technology and insightful data analytics. These elements ultimately help the surgeon visualize the affected area and aid in the maximum preservation of healthy soft tissue and bone, the hospital said.
In clinical studies, Mako Total Knee demonstrated the potential for patients to experience less pain, less need for opiate analgesics, less need for inpatient physical therapy, reduction in length of hospital stay, improved knee flexion and soft tissue protection in comparison to manual techniques.
“Our goal is to get our patients back into their normal routine and activities as quickly and safely as possible – and the Mako robot is an incredible tool that we utilize to do just that,” said Franklin B. Davis, Jr., MD, Sterling Physician Group’s newest orthopedic surgeon.
The Mako system allows surgeons to visualize the procedure pre-operatively so that they can make a clear plan on how to position the implant all before entering the operating room, the hospital said. During surgery, the surgeon can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments, while the robotic arm then allows them to execute that plan with a high level of accuracy and predictability.
“Total knee replacement is a highly-requested surgery and with the Mako we are able to be as minimally-invasive as possible, which leads to shorter recovery time and improved overall outcomes,” said Davis. “This state-of-the-art technology is transforming total knee replacement procedures and I am excited to offer it to patients in this region.”
For more information on the Mako surgical robot or to schedule an appointment, please contact Sterling Group Orthopedics at 229-785-2400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.