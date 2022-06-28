Plaza De Toros La Luminosa

Plaza De Toros La Luminosa Rodeo presented a donation to the United Way of Colquitt County to benefit children’s programs in the community. From left are Tommie Beth Willis, president of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce and UW board member; Lisa Vereen Zeanah, UW board member; Brian Lassetter, past chair of the United Way board; Silvestre Serrano, co-owner of Plaza De Toros La Luminosa Rodeo; Caroline Horne, UW executive director, with her son, Rhett; and Anne Swartzentruber, UW Campaign chair.

 Submitted photo

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Plaza De Toros La Luminosa Rodeo presented a donation to the United Way of Colquitt County to benefit children’s programs in the community.

From left are Tommie Beth Willis, president of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce and UW board member; Lisa Vereen Zeanah, UW board member; Brian Lassetter, past chair of the United Way board; Silvestre Serrano, co-owner of Plaza De Toros La Luminosa Rodeo; Caroline Horne, UW executive director, with her son, Rhett; and Anne Swartzentruber, UW Campaign chair.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you