MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Rotary Club recognized local law enforcement officers Tuesday during its Ninth Annual Law Enforcement Officers of the Year event.
Each of 10 local and state agencies are invited to select an Officer of the Year for the club to honor during the event, which was held this year at Southern Regional Technical College.
From left are Community Supervision Officer II Randall Shaw of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision; Game Warden 1st Class Dean Gibson of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources; Special Agent II Montana Walker of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation; Sgt. Christopher Wood of the Moultrie Police Department; Sgt. Ricky Erskine of Colquitt County Prison; Deputy Juan Carlos Mustelier of the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office; and Trooper 1st Class II Steven Kornegay of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
Two agencies named Officers of the Year but did not attend the event: Berlin Police Department named Lt. Evan Garlick, and Doerun Police Department named Chief Frank Pierce. Norman Park Police Department did not name an Officer of the Year this year.
Adding an extra note to the celebration, Lt. Mike Murfin of the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office announced at Tuesday's event that Mustelier had been promoted to corporal.
