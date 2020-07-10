MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Rotary Club of Moultrie recently placed its first Little Free Library out in the community at Main Street Park.
The purpose of a Little Free Library is to provide a location where anyone — young or old — can look for a free book to read. The club also encourages people to leave a book for someone else to enjoy.
Literacy is an area of focus for Rotary, a club spokeswoman said, and the next LFL is planned for the Moultrie Municipal Building. Both were made of old newspaper boxes from The Moultrie Observer.
From left are Rotarians Bill Bishop, Jaclyn Donovan, Maggie Davidson and Anna Ford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.