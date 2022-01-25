MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Rotary Club celebrated different law enforcement agencies at its meeting Tuesday.
For the tenth year in a row, the Rotary Club has recognized law enforcement officers at the annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. This year, eight law enforcement agencies each nominated a single individual for recognition. Those agencies and their recognized officers were:
- Officer Dylan Thompson of the Moultrie Police Department.
- CSO II Detrich Clark of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.
- Sergeant Trevor Davis of the Colquitt County Prison.
- Trooper First Class Taylor Cooper of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
- Corporal Eric Isom of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
- Special Agent III Jalesa Williams of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
- Officer J.C. Mustelier of the Norman Park Police Department.
Deputy Quan Marcus of the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was also recognized but was unable to attend due to being in S.W.A.T. Shield training, according to Lt. Josh Perry, also of the CCSO, who accepted the award on Marcus’ behalf.
Corporal Josh Childs of the Berlin Police Department was also recognized but was unable to attend.
Each recipient was nominated by a supervisor who presented each with their respective awards.
Rotary member Judy Payne hosted the event and expressed her gratitude for those in all aspects of the law enforcement.
“I am so happy we are part of a community that celebrates the men and women of all aspects of law enforcement,” Payne said. “Thank you all for your dedication to community service and your continued service to the people of Colquitt County.”
