Members of various law enforcement agencies were recognized by the Moultrie Rotary Club Tuesday. Pictured from left are Trooper First Class Taylor Cooper of Georgia Department of Public Safety, Officer J.C. Mustelier of the Norman Park Police Department, Corporal Eric Isom of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Sergeant Trevor Davis of the Colquitt County Prison, CSO II Detrich Clark of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Special Agent III Jalesa Williams of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Officer Dylan Thompson of the Moultrie Police Department. Corporal Josh Childs of the Berlin Police Department and Deputy Quan Marcus of the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office were also recognized but were unable to attend.