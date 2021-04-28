MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Moultrie honored Colquitt County High School students who have signed up for the military following graduation.
Rotary Club President Jaclyn Donovan said this was the club’s first Salute to Service ceremony, which recognized CCHS seniors who have “signed on the dotted line” to become members of the United States military.
“We’ve never taken the chance to honor the kids who are signing up for the different branches of the military but we are going to now and for years to come,” said Donovan Wednesday.
The students were presented with a “challenge coin” that depicts the club’s logo with an inlay that reads, “Service Above Self Since 1922” on one side. The other side depicts an American flag with the words, “Salute To Service,” engraved on top.
A challenge coin is usually given to soldiers who have performed in certain units or were involved in an important campaign, according to Donovan.
The 15 students who were honored at the event and their committed branch are:
- Adam Taylor - Marines.
- Martin Juan - Army.
- Jordyn Edwards - Marines.
- Fabian Barajas - Marines.
- Morgan Exum - Army.
- Anna Gonzales - Marines.
- Noah McLaughin - Marines.
- Brionnah Martin - National Guard.
- Adrian Hernandez - Marines.
- Erik Duran - Marines.
- Lukas Dillard - Marines.
- Noah Fortson - Marines.
- Taylor Azar - Marines.
- Troy Berry - Marines.
- Richard Denham - Marines.
Veterans within the Rotary Club spoke at the event to give the students advice on what to expect and to congratulate them for making this commitment. The speakers were Warren Taylor, Wayne Cooper, Doug Howell, Terry Turner, Chas Cannon and Mike Wyche.
Members of the CCHS staff were also in attendance including JROTC instructors Lt. Col. Paul Nagy and Gunnery Sgt. Emmett Bryant.
Donovan said all those honored except for one has previously been involved with the JROTC program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.