MOULTRIE, Ga. – Marine Lt. Col. Paul Nagy, presiding over his final banquet after 25 years of leading the Colquitt County High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC program, heaped plenty of praise on his 2020-2021 seniors.
It was a group of 10 cadets that helped keep the program on track after its ranks were thinned the previous school year.
“One thing they are not is lazy,” Nagy said at the recent JROTC banquet and awards ceremony. “They came back and they helped keep this program going. In the process, they served you, they served the school and they served their community unselfishly. This is the best of this high school. I am proud of every one of them.”
The introduction of the seniors and the recognition of Nagy’s 25 years as the head of the program he started in 1996 were the highlights of the banquet.
The senior cadets are Anna Gonzales, Fabian Barajas, Adrian Hernandez, Bryan Pantoja, Jordyn Edwards, Taylor Azar, Dexter Hopper, Lucas Dillard, Adam Taylor and Lamaurya Roberts.
Gonzales, Barajas, Hernandez, Edwards, Azar, Dillard and Taylor all are preparing to join the Marine Corps.
Pantoja has enrolled at Valdosta State and will study business administration. Roberts, who was the company gunnery sergeant, has not received his Marine Corp shipping date, but is expected to get one soon.
Nagy noted that Dillard has lost 100 pounds over the last year.
“That’s how bad he wanted to be in the Marine Corps,” Nagy said.
Certificates of completion were given to each of the cadets and outstanding physical fitness achievement and outstanding drill awards also were presented.
The outstanding cadets were Mike Marshall, first year; Christina Sebastian, second year; and Norma Reyes, third year.
Reyes was named the 2021-2022 company commander.
The Reserve Officers Association Award for Military Leadership was presented to company commander Jordyn Edwards.
“We have rebuilt from COVID in less than a year and he was a big part of it,” Nagy said, adding that Edwards worked hard at recruiting new students into the program.
“He was one of the best company commanders we’ve ever had,” Nagy said.
The Military Order of the World Wars Award, annually presented to the outstanding first-year cadet, went to Mike Marshall.
The Military Order of the Purple Heart Award went to Norma Reyes.
The Iron Mike Award was presented for the 23rd time, Nagy said. Colquitt County businessman James Baell had been a Marine during World War II and left instructions in his will that the award be presented each year. The honor goes to the cadet with the highest military skills. Iron Mike Award winner Jordyn Edwards scored 335 out of a possible 350 points.
The Daedalian Achievement Award goes to a cadet in the junior class who must be in the top 10 percent of the Junior ROTC class and top 20 percent of the high school class. The award was presented to cadet company executive officer Josie Kitchens.
The Women’s Marines Association award for the highest grade point average went to Edwards, who had a 98-plus grade point average, Nagy said.
Nagy also made a special presentation to C.A. Gray Junior High administrator Gary White, making him an honorary cadet lance corporal. White, who attended ROTC classes with a student, went through physical training sessions and learned drill.
The awards ceremony also included the change of command from Edwards to Reyes.
Nagy received a plaque from former cadet Amanda Thompson Weeks on behalf of the program’s alumni. The plaque recognizes Nagy’s 22 years of service as an active Marine and his 25 years of ‘honor, courage and commitment represented through your mentoring and education. Your representation will live through leaders for generations to come.’
Among Nagy’s parting remarks was praise for Gunnery Sgt. Emmett Bryant, who has been by his side the last 25 years.
“His presence was critical for what we’ve accomplished,” he said.
Nagy thanked the community for its support of the JROTC program over the last quarter-century.
“It has been an honor to be entrusted with the lives of your children,” he said. “Without the community’s support, we wouldn’t have succeeded. This program isn’t mine. It belongs to the community.”
Nagy will be succeeded by Lt. Col. Jason Perdew, whose wife attended the banquet and awards ceremony.
Perdew is expected to be in Moultrie within the next few weeks.
And while Nagy made clear his affection for this year’s senior class, he issued a challenge to the cadets who remain.
“This is my final order to the cadets,” he said before one last “Semper Fi.” “If you respect the program and you respect me, you’ll give (Perdew) the loyalty and dedication that you gave me.
“If you don’t, I’ll be disappointed.”
