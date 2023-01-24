MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that Dr. Lisa Rudolph-Watson has been named medical director of the newly opened Colquitt Regional Geropsychiatric Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit (BHU).
Rudolph-Watson attended California University of Pennsylvania where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in biology. She then went on to West Virginia University School of Medicine where she received her medical degree and completed her training through a residency at West Virginia University Hospitals: Ruby Memorial Hospital and Chestnut Ridge Hospital.
“Ranging from private practice to inpatient programs, Dr. Rudolph-Watson has a diversified career that spans over 25 years,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “She has been a key player in the development of our psychiatry residency program and we look forward to the abundance of knowledge and expertise she will bring to our Behavioral Health Unit. Not only is she qualified, but she holds a deep passion for our patients and strives to make a difference in each patient’s healthcare journey.”
Along with serving as Colquitt Regional BHU medical director, Rudolph-Watson is also the program director for the Georgia South Psychiatry Residency Program. Under her guidance, Georgia South received accreditation for its psychiatry program in February 2022 and welcomed its first class of psychiatry residents in June 2022.
“Over the past year, I have had a great experience working with hospital administration and the Georgia South team,” said Rudolph-Watson. “I look forward to continuing our relationship and serving as the medical director for the hospital’s Behavioral Health Unit. It is an exciting time to be involved in the growth of such a vital service line in an area that is in great need of access to psychiatric care.”
Colquitt Regional cut the ribbon on the new unit in June.
The focus of this new service line is to provide short-term intensive treatment for elderly patients who suffer from acute psychiatric disorders, cognitive impairment, and age-related physiological disabilities.
Patients who are admitted will benefit from a comprehensive line of treatments offered in the BHU, such as extensive evaluation and assessment, individual treatment planning, individual and family therapy, group therapy (occupational and activity), medication management, discharge planning, outreach and referral for aftercawre, and family and caregiver support.
As medical director, Rudolph-Watson will work closely with BHU team members to develop treatment plans for patients.
The unit, which is located on the second floor of the hospital, houses 10 beds, four semi-private and two private. It will largely serve the 55+ population and aims to help patients regain and maintain their optimal level of health. More specifically, this unit will benefit patients who suffer from depression, anxiety, grief, coping challenges, or emotional disturbances.
“We are very proud of this new unit and the work that the BHU team carries out every day,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Richard E. Turner Jr. “I have no doubt that this unit will continue to grow and carry out compassionate, expert care under the supervision of Dr. Rudolph-Watson.”
For more information on the Behavioral Health Unit or Georgia South Psychiatry Residency Program, please call the Colquitt Regional Marketing Department at 229-890-3552.
