Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&